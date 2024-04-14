Arizona Abortion Ban Faces Legal Challenge

Advertisementthat the 1864 abortion criminalization law could go into effect and sent it back to a lower court to hear arguments. The law would make abortion illegal except for pregnancies that threaten the life of the patient. It makes no exceptions for rape or incest.Gallego also explained why a repeal of the 1864 abortion ban wouldn’t work, saying, “To make matters worse, it could just get overturned later by another state House or state Senate.

After the Supreme Court’s decision Tuesday, Gallego referred to it as “devastating news for Arizona women, whose rights have been set back 160 years,”“I will never stop fighting for Arizonans’ reproductive freedom and will do all I can to protect abortion rights,” Gallego wrote. . He is set to battle against Kari Lake, the leading GOP candidate for Senate in Arizona, in November.At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.

Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost.

Arizona Abortion Ban Criminalization Supreme Court Roe V. Wade Reproductive Freedom

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kamala Harris On Near-Total Arizona Abortion Ban: 'Donald Trump Did This'Alanna Vagianos (she/her) is a senior national reporter at HuffPost. She covers gender and politics with a focus on gender-based violence and reproductive justice. Previously, she worked at BUST Magazine and The Feminist Majority Foundation. She graduated from Elon University in North Carolina. Alanna can be reached at alanna.vagianoshuffpost.com.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Kamala Harris heads to Arizona after abortion banExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Sean Hannity Tells Democrats To 'Get Rid Of' Arizona Abortion BanJosie is an assignment editor at HuffPost. She is an Australian journalist based in London, and covers a wide range of subjects, with a focus on trending news about politics, media and pop culture.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Arizona Democrats Tried To Repeal 1864 Abortion Ban, But Were Shot Down By GOPNick Visser is a senior reporter on HuffPost’s breaking news team, covering the environment, U.S. politics and world news. Originally based in New York, he now lives in Sydney.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Donald Trump Says Arizona's Near-Total Abortion Ban Ruling Went Too FarLydia is a HuffPost senior reporter in her hometown of San Francisco and a graduate of the University of Southern California's Annenberg School of Journalism. She has worked at HuffPost since 2013, when she was selected for that year's class of editorial fellows.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Arizona to Ban Abortion at All Stages of PregnancyArizona will soon join 14 other states in banning abortion at all stages of pregnancy, following a state Supreme Court ruling that allows officials to enforce an 1864 law criminalizing all abortions except when a woman's life is at stake. The law provides no exceptions for rape or incest, and enforcement will begin in two weeks.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »