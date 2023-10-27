Arianna Huffington Has a Plan to Fight the Burnout Epidemic

Tech Startup’s Wild First Week Won Then Lost Founder BillionsS&P 500 extends drop from its July peak to 10%Brazil Unlikely to Hit 2024 Zero-Deficit Target, Lula SaysIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidPemex Profit Falls, Complicating Debt-Reduction EffortIntel Jumps After Upbeat Forecast Shows Comeback Is UnderwayRithm Boosts Bid for Sculptor to $12.70, Wins Dan Och’s SupportWorld-Beating Emerging-Market Fund Buys Argentina Province Bonds Before ElectionOct.

5 Billion From Deal Value for Hess HoldersBrazil Is Older Than Ever in Rising Threat to Limping EconomyChevron Prioritizes Israeli Gas Deliveries During War, CFO SaysConsumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialMajor drink brands launch more non-alcoholic drinks as 'sober curious' trend...

Read more:

BNNBloomberg »

The drama over Alberta’s plan to exit the Canada Pension PlanGlobe reporter and columnist Kelly Cryderman explains the province’s proposal and why it thinks it’s entitled to $334-billion if it does withdraw Read more ⮕

Dentists decry being left in the dark about federal dental insurance planCanadian dentists are demanding details on Ottawa's soon-to-be announced federal dental insurance plan and how the federal government plans to preserve existing provincial and private coverage. Read more ⮕

Dentists decry being left in the dark about federal dental insurance planOTTAWA — Canadian dentists are demanding details on Ottawa's soon-to-be announced federal dental insurance plan and how the federal government pans to pre Read more ⮕

Dentists want something to sink their teeth into on federal dental planCanada’s dentists write health minister to express serious concerns about lack of information Read more ⮕

California's Half-Century Offshore Oil Industry Gets a Retirement PlanNearly two dozen oil and gas platforms off the southern California coast should be fully removed when they stop producing, according to an Interior Department plan that will shape the end of the region’s more than half-century legacy with offshore drilling. Read more ⮕

Ottawa unveils interim plan for environment agency after court rules it unconstitutionalUnder the temporary system, the IAA will assess all projects that were under examination and provide an opinion on whether federal jurisdiction applies Read more ⮕