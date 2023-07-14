Argentina's President-elect Milei Faces Economic Challenges

Argentina’s libertarian President-elect Javier Milei must appoint a head of a central bank he previously pledged to burn down and task a minister with overseeing one of the world’s most pressured economies. Investors are watching closely. Milei’s chosen team will shape policy in South America’s No. 2 economy in the years to come as the outsider contends with inflation above 140%, net reserves in the red and myriad capital controls.

The country, in which four-in-10 people live in poverty, is also the International Monetary Fund’s largest debtor. Although Milei is surrounded by a small group of economic advisers, the recent tie-up with the mainstream conservative bloc that helped him win a second round of voting will likely see horse-trading over the top job





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentina's populist presidential candidate Javier Milei faces criticism as the peso takes a diveBUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s firebrand populist presidential candidate Javier Milei, the front-runner to win the election later this month, is ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

Argentina’s Milei Vows to Pay Country’s Debt While Shuttering the Central BankArgentina’s leading presidential candidate Javier Milei pledged to close the nation’s central bank while saying he would make every effort to avoid a default on the country’s sovereign debt if he wins the October vote.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

Javier Milei Brings Uncertainty as Wall Street Weighs Argentina VoteWall Street is preparing for Argentina’s presidential election to come down to a November run-off after libertarian outsider Javier Milei won surprisingly strong support in a primary vote.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

Argentina's Milei to meet with IMF representatives after market turmoilBy Jorgelina do Rosario LONDON (Reuters) - Argentina presidential candidate Javier Milei is set to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Conrad Black: Argentina's Javier Milei charts the way back from left-wing nonsenseAs my friend Joe Oliver, a former Canadian finance minister, wrote in this newspaper on Tuesday, the federal government’s new electricity regulations are ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

| Libertarian firebrand Milei has a real shot at Argentina's presidencyLibertarian upstart candidate Javier Milei is in a strong position to win the country's presidency following his victory in last week's primaries. Milei proposes a radical remake that would see Argentina abolish its central bank and currency, end social programs and liberalize gun ownership.

Source: CBCPolitics - 🏆 66. / 22,5 Read more »