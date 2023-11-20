Argentina's Bitcoin-Friendly Presidential Candidate Wins Election

(Kitco News) - Javier Milei, Argentina’s Bitcoin (BTC) friendly presidential candidate, won the country’s run-off election on Sunday after securing more than 55% of the votes cast over his opponent Sergio Massa. According to data provided by Bloomberg, with almost 99% of the votes counted, Milei won 55.7% of the votes, giving him a nearly 3-million-vote lead. He will officially take office on Dec. 10.
Milei’s victory is notable in that he is an outspoken critic of the central banking system and holds a positive view of Bitcoin as a way to return monetary power to the people. "We have to understand that the central bank is a scam," said Milei when asked about Bitcoin. "What Bitcoin is representing is the return of money to its original creator, the private sector." Argentina has had a long-lasting battle with inflation, which has become a divisive issue in the South American country as the older generations who benefit from the current system want to continue with the socialist approach while the younger generation is ready to try something differen
