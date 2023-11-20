Argentina's Bitcoin-Friendly Presidential Candidate Wins Election

(Kitco News) - Javier Milei, Argentina’s Bitcoin (BTC) friendly presidential candidate, won the country’s run-off election on Sunday after securing more than 55% of the votes cast over his opponent Sergio Massa. According to data provided by Bloomberg, with almost 99% of the votes counted, Milei won 55.7% of the votes, giving him a nearly 3-million-vote lead. He will officially take office on Dec. 10.

Milei’s victory is notable in that he is an outspoken critic of the central banking system and holds a positive view of Bitcoin as a way to return monetary power to the people. "We have to understand that the central bank is a scam," said Milei when asked about Bitcoin. "What Bitcoin is representing is the return of money to its original creator, the private sector." Argentina has had a long-lasting battle with inflation, which has become a divisive issue in the South American country as the older generations who benefit from the current system want to continue with the socialist approach while the younger generation is ready to try something differen





KitcoNewsNOW » / 🏆 12. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin Whales Buy BTC Worth Over $1 Billion in Last Five DaysBitcoin whales have purchased BTC worth more than $1 billion in just the last five days, showing their confidence in the coin. However, BTC's price has only moved marginally over the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in growth momentum.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 81. / 20,16 Read more »

Bitcoin’s greed index hits 72, is a correction looming?As the crypto market initiated its bull rally, investors; expectations, especially with Bitcoin [BTC], skyrocketed.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 81. / 20,16 Read more »

Bitcoin [BTC] begins Q4 with a bang, but will the trend persist?Bitcoin [BTC] recently sparked excitement in the crypto community as it gained bullish momentum over the last few days

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 81. / 20,16 Read more »

Bitcoin miners cheer as BTC’s pump boosts profitBitcoin's hashprice jumped above $73/PH/Day, the highest in two months, as the king coin leaped to its yearly high of $35,000.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 81. / 20,16 Read more »

Bitcoin: Can liquidity hunt drive BTC to $36K?Bitcoin hit a new 2023 high of $35.2k after BlackRock recorded progress on its spot BTC ETF. Here's why $30k and $36k could be crucial.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 81. / 20,16 Read more »

Bitcoin: Expectations of a rally rise as BTC held across exchanges dipBitcoin holders are over the moon, so to speak, or at least hoping that the latest rally will rocket to the moon. A common phrase used for

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 81. / 20,16 Read more »