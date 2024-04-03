Argentina Announces Job Cuts Amid Protests

Argentina's libertarian government has announced job cuts as part of an aggressive campaign to reduce spending. The move has sparked protests from angry workers and trade unions. Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni stated that the job cuts are necessary to reform the country's bloated public sector.

Dismissed workers have protested the decision, demanding their reinstatement. The Association of State Workers, or ATE, has organized large demonstrations outside national ministries.

