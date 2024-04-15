Are Memes Still Funny?

The page was created just before the pandemic hit in February, 2020, and has since then accumulated a following of 54,000 people., you can find opinions on various forum platforms like Reddit and Quora of folks debating whether memes still have it in them.

And since it’s a form of communication for some, it doesn’t have to be funny all the time. Especially with topics that are hard to verbalize, like mental health or just pure sadness.about how folks are quick to declare a meme dead and by proxy they assume it’s no longer funny. That’s not how humor works, nor is it based on objectivism. In the words of:-) That remind me of an incident years ago when my daughter was about 6 years old.

Mom Demands Her Whole Family Be Upgraded To First Class, Forcing 13-Year-Old To Give Up His Seat, But Gets Deplaned InsteadMy daughter puts mascara on in the car, I announce"BUMP" every time we hit a, well, a bump, so she knows to take the wand away from her eye. Scary thing is when I accidentally do it when alone ...6 Y.O.

Memes Funny Internet Opinions Impact

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BCH to $1000? Cardano correction risks emerge as NuggetRush concludes presaleNuggetRush project has generated interest with its innovative approach to combining memes, gaming, and income opportunities.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Memes, Pumps, Blunders: Absurd Crypto Spectacles Make a ComebackAt a conference in Manhattan last week, a few hundred people gathered to hear luminaries of the cryptocurrency industry and executives from the likes of BlackRock and Fidelity discuss Bitcoin’s march into the investing mainstream this year.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

60 ‘Lite’ Science Memes To Give You A Giggle And Teach You Something New From This Group (New Pics)While memes do sound like something that would rot your brain, but not these, no, these are science memes!

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

‘The Lighter Side Of Science’: 60 Hilariously Relatable Memes For All (New Pics)While memes do sound like something that would rot your brain, but not these, no, these are science memes!

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

‘The Lighter Side Of Science’: 50 Hilariously Relatable Memes For All (New Pics)While memes do sound like something that would rot your brain, but not these, no, these are science memes!

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

From spectacular to spoof, eclipse memes take over the internetFor many, Monday's total solar eclipse was a moment of awe-inspiring beauty; for others, it was an opportunity to flex their meme-making muscles.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »