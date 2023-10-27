Melissa is 36 and Michael is 38. They have two young children and a house with a mortgage in Alberta.

Their questions: Can they avoid dipping into their savings while their family income is low? How should they begin investing for retirement? Are they jeopardizing their ability to retire by taking time off now?

If they have any surplus income, it should go to Melissa’s registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), she says. If Michael’s income is $60,000 or less, “it’s better to invest in a tax-free savings account for him.” The benefit of RRSP contributions is that you invest in high-income years and receive a tax deduction, and then withdraw in lower-income years – such as retirement – at a lower tax rate, the planner says. headtopics.com

That is, the contribution money must stay in the account for the rest of the calendar year plus two more years before it can be withdrawn. As well, their TFSA could be used as emergency funds if needed. “The $17,000 in their bank account would cover about 3.5 months of expenses, which is a great hedge against financial surprises,” the planner says.

They are also concerned about dipping into their savings. Melissa’s salary plus her $10,000 in freelance income should allow Michael to stay home for a couple of years with no savings withdrawals needed, Ms. Gray says. If Melissa earns even more freelancing, she could use the extra income to top up the RESPs or save for such things as child-related expenses and home or car maintenance. headtopics.com

Once they are back to full earning power, Michael and Melissa should top up their registered education savings plan (RESP) each year. A contribution of $2,500 is the annual amount needed to obtain the maximum federal Canada Education Savings Grant of $500 a year, up to a lifetime maximum grant of $7,200 for each child.

