Arctic Air Sends Temperatures Plunging in Western Canada

Arctic air over Western Canada has sent temperatures plunging. What you need to know about the polar vortex If the frigid temperatures across B.C. have you feeling like you're in the Arctic — your instincts aren't all wrong. The North Shore mountains are pictured with fresh snow on Jan. 11, 2024. Extreme cold has moved over Western Canada from the Arctic.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)If the frigid temperatures across British Columbia have you feeling like you're in the Arctic, your instincts aren't all wrong. The polar vortex bringing freezing conditions to parts of the province originates in the North Pole — meaning that freezing air you're feeling on your face is quite literally from the Arctic.The polar vortexes are large areas of low pressure and cold air high in the atmosphere that constantly swirl around both the North Pole and South Pol





