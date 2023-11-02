Architecture helping put Calgary on the map as a tourist destination

“You think about the Bow building, the Telus Sky, the Calgary Public Library, the new BMO Centre, the new eventually arena, the Arts Commons renovation,” said Alkarim Devani, CEO of RNDSQR and a doctoral candidate in urban design.Devani says while the Central Library may seem like it kicked off the transformation when it opened five years ago, most of the now highrises were on the books well before that.
Now, those buildings are catching the eye of architecture buffs around the world, sparking a boom in tourists coming here not to head to the mountains, but to check out the skyline.was announced Wednesday, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said years of work by successive city councils is finally paying off.“We have been touted as being the most livable city, we've been called the most friendly city all of those things translate to interest in Calgary.
Many of the changes to Calgary’s skyline have been the result of work done by the Calgary Municipal Lands Corporation (CMLC). Its CEO Kate Thompson says that work is making Calgary a “sticky” city, meaning tourists who once came here as a stop-over on a trip to the mountains are now staying in the city as a primary destination.
“(Both) Calgarians and people from outside of Calgary are saying ‘you're really investing in yourself,’” said Thompson. “I think for a city to do that, to show their investment in their city, it gives other people a reason to stay and come and visit.”
Another reason that tourists may be flocking for a photo of Calgary’s iconic skyline is due to a four-decade-old structure.
