Apple services restored after widespread outages

Issues with Apple services including its App Store, video and music streaming platforms Apple TV+ and Apple Music, were resolved after outages that affected users across multiple regions, the company's website showed. Issues were also reported on Apple's fitness service Apple Fitness+, as well as Arcade, Audiobooks, Books and Podcasts, according to Apple's system status pages for several countries reviewed by Reuters.

Apple services were down for users in countries including the United States, Britain, India, China and Australia. The outage began at about 10:13 p.m. GMT on Wednesday and lasted for more than an hour, the status pages showed. More than 6,400 users flagged issues they faced while using the App Store, and both Apple TV+ and Apple Music had over 1,000 reports at the peak of the outage in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user

