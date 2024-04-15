Apple's Smartphone Shipments Drop 10% in Q1 2024

Apple ’s smartphone shipments dropped about 10% in the first quarter of 2024, hurt by intensifying competition by Android smartphone makers aiming for the top spot, data from research firm IDC showed on Sunday.

Xiaomi, one of China’s top smartphone makers, occupied the third position with a market share of 14.1% during the first quarter. Global sales of Galaxy S24 smartphones jumped 8%, compared to last year’s Galaxy S23 series during their first three weeks of availability, data provider Counterpoint previously said.

