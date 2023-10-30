HEAD TOPICS

Apple, McDonald’s, Airbnb Earnings Set to Strip Away GDP Gloss

 / Source: BNNBloomberg

Household names as disparate as Apple Inc., Airbnb Inc. and Starbucks Corp. are expected to strip away the gloss of the latest economic data with their results this week, painting a more muted picture of US consumer health.

Source

BNNBloomberg

Bitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of LiquidityAres Raises $6.

2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London RushWhen a private mortgage is the 'only game in town,' having an exit strategy is keyAutoworkers strike at Stellantis plant shutting down big profit center, 41,000 workers now picketingSaskatchewan and Alberta premiers ask for extension of carbon tax exemptionConsumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing...

Canada Headlines

Read more:BNNBloomberg »