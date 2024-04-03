Apple Engineers Working on Mobile Robots for Homes

Apple engineers are reportedly working on developing mobile robots that can follow users inside their homes. This comes as the company has abandoned its electric vehicle project. Yahoo Finance breaks down the latest development and its implications for Apple.

