Apple earnings, Fed decision, and Jobs data highlight big week: Yahoo Finance Live

Investors are bracing for a massive week on Wall Street. Pfizer (PFE), Caterpillar (CAT), Starbucks (SBUX), and Roku (ROKU) are among the top names reporting, but it’s Apple’s (AAPL) report Thursday after the close many are waiting for. On the economic front, the Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday afternoon. Then, on Friday, we get the October Jobs Report. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include: McDonald’s (MCD), SoFi (SOFI), and JPMorgan (JPM).9:40 a.m.

Shakedown or smart business? Quebec restaurants balk at hefty penalty for using competitor's payment machines In the restaurant industry, stability is critical.So when David Ferguson noticed an unexpected $200 charge on his credit card bill from the tech company he uses to help manage his business, he figured it was an accounting mistake.Ferguson is the chef and owner at Gus, a small restaurant in Montreal's Petite-Patrie neighbourhood.He started using Lightspeed, a publicly traded Canadian point-of-sale (POS) supplier, about four years ago.

Billionaire super-investor Warren Buffett has shared plenty of financial wisdom over his almost 70-year career. On the subject of retirement, he famously said, "If you don't find a way to make money...A high-yield buy undervalued dividend stock is a tax-free investment income opportunity for TFSA users. The post Your TFSA’s New Best Friend: This Undervalued Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. headtopics.com

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 50% of the company12 Safe Stocks To Invest In For The Long-Term in 2023 In this article, we will take a look at 12 safe stocks to invest in for the long term in 2023. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Invest In For The Long-Term in 2023. Since the onset of the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the primary concern for

Stock Traders Face Pivotal Week as Apple Steals Fed SpotlightA Federal Reserve meeting typically is the stock-market story of the week. Not so this time, however, as investors are more focused on Apple Inc.’s Thursday earnings report than the central bank’s Wednesday interest-rate decision. Read more ⮕

Stocks and Bonds Await Federal Reserve Meeting and Employment DataThe course for stocks and bonds for the rest of the year may be determined by the Federal Reserve meeting, U.S. employment data, and earnings from Apple Inc. October has been volatile, with stocks down 3.5% for the month. The bond market, influenced by the Fed's interest rate stance and rising fiscal concerns, will play a significant role in determining market performance. Investors are concerned that higher Treasury yields could further impact stocks. Strong employment data and a hawkish message from the Fed could lead to a rise in yields. Read more ⮕

Food delivery company Yelloh to cut 750 jobs and close 90 delivery centersYelloh, formerly known as Schwan's Home Delivery, is closing 90 delivery centers and cutting 750 jobs nationwide. The closures will begin on December 8th. The company will continue to serve 18 states with its iconic yellow trucks, while customers in other areas will receive deliveries via UPS. Yelloh cites economic challenges, rising business costs, and the post-pandemic world as reasons for the closures. Read more ⮕

Fed to Weigh How Much Fuel Consumers Have Left After Rate HikesThe surprising resilience of American consumers is about to be tested over the coming months, as rising delinquencies, growing debt payments and dwindling cash piles put pressure on household balance sheets. Read more ⮕

Treasury Department's Borrowing Plan Takes Center Stage as Fed Policy Statement LoomsInvestors are eagerly awaiting the Treasury Department's new borrowing plan, which will reveal the extent to which longer-term debt will be sold to fund a widening budget deficit. The plan comes hours ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. Read more ⮕