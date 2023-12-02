My appearance on Allen West’s podcast: “I think what you have seen is almost other worldly, how students have been captured by these ideologies and are unwilling to consider alternative viewpoints. It’s very frightening. It reminds me of the Red Guard in China during the Cultural Revolution. People who are completely intolerant and very aggressive, and people who I think have the capacity for violence.”.

I’ve spoken at ALEC conferences several times in the past, but this year I was just an attendee. Legal Insurrection had a booth, and we got to make great connections. Here are Kemberlee and Kristee manning the booth with our extra-special swag. LTC West welcomes Professor William Jacobson, Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the Securities Law Clinic, Cornell Law School and Founder of EqualProtect.org, to discuss the line between freedom of speech, expression and assembly versus support of terroris





