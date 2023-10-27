'Anything is possible': Life-changing tech lets visually impaired Calgary master's student see clearly

"My main problem is reading papers and books because that's something I cannot zoom in (on) in the real world," Kazani said.

"I have two different screens and I have the option to even adjust the screens based on how my vision is or how much wider I want to go and how focused I want to go," Kazani said."On my computer, I can zoom in as much as I want but on paper, I can't. So that's the gap for me."Even when he sat up front in the classroom, he had a hard time seeing what the teacher wrote on the board.

Kazani became frustrated that there was nothing doctors could do for his condition and it was having a negative impact on all aspects of his life."Then, when I found out about eSight, I was surprised. That's amazing and that kind of motivated me more as well, because you can imagine anything, and anything is possible and the device is a testament to that." headtopics.com

He managed to use the device on a trial basis but then had to return it because it costs more than $8,000 and he couldn't afford to buy one."I told them that, yes, I'm currently doing my graduate studies, I'm doing my master's and yes, I'm a student," he said.

Michelle Leischner, vice-president of SI Systems, Calgary Region, says the company was looking for ways to make a difference in the community through its fundraising efforts."With their product line directly tied into technology, the ability to help people finish school, to enjoy life, just to make life easier -- there was a lot of great synergies for us just as we look at our commitment to our policies with equity, inclusion. It was just a good fit. headtopics.com

