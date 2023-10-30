Anti-Israeli protesters storm Russia’s Dagestan airport

This frame grab taken from video footage posted on the Telegram channel @askrasul on Oct. 29 shows protestors on the apron area of an airport in Makhachkala, Dagestan.Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed an airport in Russia’s predominantly Muslim Dagestan region on Sunday, where a plane from Israel had just arrived, forcing security forces to close the airport and remove the demonstrators.

Twenty people were injured before forces contained the protest at Makhachkala airport, local authorities said. The passengers on the plane were safe, security forces told Reuters.militants in Gaza. The Dagestani government said early on Monday that it was strengthening security measures across the republic, which is home to about 3 million people.

The unrest in the region, where Russian security forces once fought an Islamist insurgency, could pose another challenge for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is waging a war inVideos from Makhachkala airport obtained by Reuters showed the protesters, mostly young men, waving Palestinian flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport shouting “Allahu akbar” or “God is Greatest.”The Russian Aviation Authority closed the airport until it completes security checks. headtopics.com

Sergei Melikov, the head of Dagestan, said the incident was a gross violation of the law, even as Dagestanis “empathize with the suffering of victims of the actions of unrighteous people and politicians, and pray for peace in Palestine."

“There is no courage in waiting as a mob for unarmed people who have not done anything forbidden,” Melikov said on the Telegram messaging app. Regional leaders in two other areas of the northern Caucasus called for calm. A similar appeal was issued by Dagestan’s chief Muslim cleric, or mufti. headtopics.com

Israel urged Russian authorities to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following the recent spate of violence against Israeli and Jewish targets.

Israel Urges Russian Authorities to Protect Israelis and Jews in Dagestan
Israel has called on Russian authorities to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews in the Russian Republic of Dagestan amid concerns of potential reprisals by pro-Palestinian protesters. The Israeli ambassador in Moscow is working with Russian authorities to address the situation.

Anti-Israel Message Sent to Students at Wellesley College
Resident advisers at Wellesley College condemn Israel and express support for Palestinians in an email to students, sparking controversy on campus.

