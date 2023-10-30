Anti-Israeli protesters removed after storming Russia's Dagestan airport

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) -Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters on Sunday stormed Russia's Dagestan airport in Makhachkala where a plane from Israel had just arrived, forcing Russian security forces to close the airport and divert flights while removing the demonstrators.

Video obtained by Reuters showed mostly young men waving Palestine flags, breaking down glass doors and running through the airport shouting"Allahu Akbar" or"God is Greatest". Another group outside rocked a white truck with the initials of a patrol service on it in Russian.

Over the past day, a Jewish centre under construction in Nalchik, the capital of the nearby Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, was also set on fire, local emergency officials said. Israel urged Russian authorities to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdictions following the report headtopics.com

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was appalled by the events in Dagestan, blaming the events on Russia's official messages about Israel. The identification number on the tail of the plane indicated it had arrived from Israel, according to the FlightRadar24 flight tracking website.

