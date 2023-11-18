Anti-Israel Protesters Occupy University of Michigan Building

Anti-Israel protesters were allowed to ‘occupy’ the Ruthven Building on the campus of the University of Michigan on Friday night. Isn’t it fascinating that these people claim to oppose colonization, yet their first instinct always seems to be to invade and take over spaces? Multiple police agencies were called to the University of Michigan campus late Friday afternoon as hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters entered the building housing the university president’s office. Starting around 4 p.m.

, Nov. 17, at least 200 protesters rallied inside and outside the Ruthven Administration Building, 1109 Geddes Ave., protesting for the university to divest from Israel. A number of the protesters gained access to the locked building, said University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security Deputy Chief Melissa Overton. However, all workers had left the building prior to this, university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald. sai





