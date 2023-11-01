Anti-East Asian hate remains a problem in Toronto. A new city campaign aims to shut it down

"I carried that thought into adulthood. So often I have felt like the person who just didn't fit in," she said. Now Cheng represents Willowdale, and on Wednesday, she announced a new "Toronto for All" campaign that aims to challenge residents to speak out against and shut down anti-East Asian hate.

"Through simple and direct questions, the campaign calls on people to consider what they can do to end anti-East Asian racism," the city said in a news release on Wednesday. Cheng says the campaign was developed with the help of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, an organization that works to combat anti-Asian racism.

Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, says the campaign is not only for public education, but also a call out for Toronto residents to reflect about the impact of their words and actions on other people and on racialized communities."The city recognizes that there is still very deep-seated hate against East Asian communities in Toronto," she said.

The key is for residents to make friendships "outside of their comfort zone" because when people see other people as friends it's harder to make judgments and assumption, she said."I think it's important for people to know that racism still happens and sometimes it's overt and sometimes it's not. And actually when it's not overt, it's even harder," she says.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English gameCP24 - Sports News from Toronto and the GTA, Toronto Maple Leafs News, Toronto Raptors News, Toronto Blue Jays News

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Asian stocks waver, yen wobbles as BOJ takes centre stageAsian equities eased on Tuesday, while the yen remained close to a two-week high as traders braced for the Bank of Japan's policy decision when it is likely ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Asian stocks waver, yen wobbles as BOJ takes centre stageExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: Serious crash closes Highway 9 east of Calgary: RCMPHighway 9 east of Calgary has been closed following a serious crash.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Oil prices rise ahead of global central bank meetings and tensions in the Middle EastOil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday ahead of global central bank meetings and as tensions in the Middle East remained high. Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.53%, to $87.91 a barrel by 0001 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.64 a barrel.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: RCMP close highway east of Calgary following serious collisionOfficers are on the scene of Highway 9 just north of Highway 564, about 17 kilometres east of the city's boundary.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕