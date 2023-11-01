Anti-East Asian hate remains a problem in Toronto. A new city campaign aims to shut it down

"I carried that thought into adulthood. So often I have felt like the person who just didn't fit in," she said. Now Cheng represents Willowdale, and on Wednesday, she announced a new "Toronto for All" campaign that aims to challenge residents to speak out against and shut down anti-East Asian hate.
"Through simple and direct questions, the campaign calls on people to consider what they can do to end anti-East Asian racism," the city said in a news release on Wednesday. Cheng says the campaign was developed with the help of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, an organization that works to combat anti-Asian racism.
Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, says the campaign is not only for public education, but also a call out for Toronto residents to reflect about the impact of their words and actions on other people and on racialized communities."The city recognizes that there is still very deep-seated hate against East Asian communities in Toronto," she said.
The key is for residents to make friendships "outside of their comfort zone" because when people see other people as friends it's harder to make judgments and assumption, she said."I think it's important for people to know that racism still happens and sometimes it's overt and sometimes it's not. And actually when it's not overt, it's even harder," she says.
