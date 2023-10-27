Another lawyer quits David Murray fraud case

Murray’s now former lawyer, Sault Ste. Marie’s Anthony Orazietti, filed a motion in court Oct. 27 to have himself removed from the case.

Murray, the owner of EcoLife Home Improvements, is facing 35 counts of fraud over $5,000 dating back to May 7, 2016, and running through to March 28, 2019.In a separate case, Murray pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to one count of driving a vehicle while using a handheld communication device, while several other charges were withdrawn.

Murray said he was being extra careful, as the strategy was different from that of his previous attorney, Antoine-Rene Fabris. In court today, Murray testified he ended the phone call with Orazietti before “saying something I regret.” Serré asked Murray if, in light of this misunderstanding, he would feel comfortable with Orazietti continuing in his capacity. headtopics.com

After Murray’s description of the fractured relationship between him and Orazietti, Ontario Court Justice Louise Serré questioned why Murray had not removed his lawyer.

