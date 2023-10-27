Another first for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, selling shares of the bank he's run for nearly 2 decades

Jamie Dimon will do something he has never done before in nearly two decades as the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co. - sell shares in the company.

The top executive of the nation's largest bank will sell 1 million shares starting next year, according to a regulatory filing this week.“Mr. Dimon continues to believe the company’s prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain very significant,” the filing said.And JPMorgan has become a titan under Dimon's leadership.

Dimon became CEO of JPMorgan in January 2006 and added on the chairman role a year later. The value of the bank, with $3.2 trillion in assets, has tripled during Dimon's tenure, and it now as a market capitalization of more than $409.1 billion, according to FactSet. headtopics.com

The value of JPMorgan's shares have also tripled in that time and they are up another 10% in the past year.Dimon has also come to be considered a powerful and frank voice on Wall Street. He issued a sobering statement about the current state of world affairs and economic instability.

When the bank posted another blockbuster earnings report two weeks ago, Dimon warned, "This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades."

