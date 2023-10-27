Annapolis Valley

Regional Centre for Education are upset by the increasing number of days that buses are not available to take their children to school. Some routes in Centreville, Kings County that go ...

Conditional sentence with house arrest Mitchell Jacob Owen, 30, of New Glasgow, has been handed a conditional sentence with house arrest after pleading guilty to committing criminal harassment by repeatedly communicating with an individual. Owen ...As crows soared overhead and a cool breeze rustled the leaves in the Riverbank Cemetery, about two dozen residents gathered near a memorial tree to remember the life of Harley Lawrence. The sombre Sunday service was held the day before the 10th ...

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

SaltWireNews by location across Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕