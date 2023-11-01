Anil Kapoor was a gifted surgeon with a bedside manner that put everyone at ease

He was the eldest child of immigrant parents (both professors at St. Mary’s University in Halifax) who gave their three sons nicknames based on where they were born. Since Anil was born in Montreal, he went by “Monty.” In high school, Monty showed exceptional hand-eye co-ordination and made intricate models. This talent set the stage for his career as a gifted surgeon.
Anil attended Dalhousie University for his BSc in mathematics and engineering. In 1985, while continuing engineering at McGill, he switched to medicine and went back to Dalhousie (ignoring his father’s displeasure with the career change).
In Nova Scotia’s South Asian community, Monty was a role model and maverick. During university, he started a DJ business with his friend Arun Mathur. Monty’s cool and confident nature behind the mic made the duo popular, a skill that was later manifested as a much sought-after speaker.
In 1992, Anil moved to Winnipeg and specialized in Urology at the University of Manitoba. He completed a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic and, in 1999, he joined McMaster University and St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he worked until his death. At McMaster, he became a full professor at age 48. Anil conducted the first laparoscopic renal donor transplant in Canada and the first laparoscopic renal aneurysm repair in Canada.
Monty’s son, Akshay, remembers watching him operate. His father took over a tricky procedure expertly maneuvering his surgeon’s tools like they were extensions of his own limbs. “He excised the tumor in a way that can only be described as artistic,” Akshay recalled, realizing that, whatever career he chose, he wanted to be like his father: “The guy who can do what no one else can, the hero that saves the day.
