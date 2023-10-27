Andy Cohen Recalls 'Creepy' Conservatorship 'Captor' Guiding Britney Spears Interview

in hopes of building rapport with the star to one day get her on his show. When Cohen arrived, however, the “Toxic” singer had mysterious company.posted Thursday. “She was her captor. I’m not gonna mention her name because I don’t want to get sued, but it was really creepy.”

Cohen said that Spears had yet to “come out” about the conservatorship when they met. He had asked his friends, producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, what to expect. “They were shooting an hourlong documentary on Britney for MTV or VH1 at the time ... but they said, ‘There’s this woman who is at Britney’s side at all times and she basically tells her what to do and where to go and it’s really creepy,’” Cohen said.

Cohen experienced this himself while onstage with Spears and musician will.i.am at the L.A. event, as the woman was “whispering in her ear” before every question he asked Spears. He said Spears responded to her instructions with mere murmurs.Cohen recalled a cake being wheeled out for Spears one month after her actual birthday. headtopics.com

