Analyzing Comex Gold Futures with 5-Minute Bar Chart

Kitco NEWS has a diverse team of journalists reporting on the economy, stock markets, commodities, cryptocurrencies, mining and metals with accuracy and objectivity. Our goal is to help people make informed market decisions through in-depth reporting, daily market roundups, interviews with prominent industry figures, comprehensive coverage of important industry events and analyses of market-affecting developments.

has spent over 25 years involved with the stock, financial and commodity markets. He was a financial journalist with the FWN newswire service for many years, including stints as a reporter on the rough-and-tumble commodity futures trading floors in Chicago and New York. As a journalist, he has covered every futures market traded in the U.S., at one time or another.

Follow Jim daily on Kitco.com as he provides both AM and PM roundups and a daily Technical Special. 1 877 963-NEWS jwyckoff at kitco.com

Comex Gold Futures 5-Minute Bar Chart Trading Moving Averages Technical Analysis Support And Resistance Levels

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KitcoNewsNOW / 🏆 13. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Analyzing Comex Gold Futures with 5-Minute Bar ChartThis article discusses the use of a 5-minute bar chart for analyzing and trading Comex gold futures. It highlights the importance of short-term moving averages and technical support and resistance levels for making buy and sell decisions.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Analyzing Comex Gold Futures with 5-Minute Bar ChartThis article discusses the use of a 5-minute bar chart for analyzing and trading Comex gold futures. It highlights the importance of short-term moving averages and technical support and resistance levels for making buy and sell decisions.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Markets today: U.S. stock futures rally with gold on rate cut hopesU.S. stocks futures gained and gold soared to an all-time high as last week’s slowing inflation data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Gold Futures Extend Gains Despite Dollar Strength and Rising YieldsThe most active June contract of gold futures continues to rise, marking the sixth consecutive day of gains. Despite the strength of the dollar and rising yields in U.S. Treasuries, gold managed to overcome these obstacles. Recent reports on U.S. manufacturing growth and positive economic indicators narrow the window for the Fed to reduce interest rates.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Gold Futures Breach and Close Above $2300 for the First TimeThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Gold futures yield gains as optimism regarding rate cuts by investors growsThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »