Analysts: Palladium could see additional downside despite recent downturn

(Kitco News) - For precious metals traders looking for opportunities for growth in 2024, analysts have pointed to the recent downturn in palladium as one possible choice, but the silvery white metal could still see additional downside in the future, according to analysts at TD Securities. Palladium prices recently slid below $1000/oz for the first time in half a decade.

This came despite reports of sanctions on the largest precious metals refinery in Russia, and “even as forwards were aggressively borrowed,” according to Daniel Ghali, Senior Commodity Strategist at TD Securities. Despite falling to its lowest price since 2018, Ghali said it has room to fall further as its “price action is only ‘almost extreme.’” “Our change-detection framework suggests the price action is still consistent with recent history,” he said. “Under the hood, however, the framework suggests that price action is inching towards an extreme threshold, implying oversold conditions are near.” TD Securities change detection signa

