Analysis-Three years after DirectBooks, US bond market still phoning it in

(Reuters) - Wall Street's three-year effort to modernize the way billions of dollars of new corporate bonds are sold via phone, chat message or email, is making slow progress.

"But, we have great momentum and have made material improvements to the primary markets workflow," he added. Sales teams at banks still reach out multiple times in a day through phones, Bloomberg chat messages or email to investors for their orders and amendments on every new bond offering throughout the course of a deal, said four syndicate banking sources.Orders are then logged by salespeople into their internal order portals or a system called IssueBook.

The technology meets "the growing demands of a sophisticated investor base that is looking to cut down the amount of time it spends on the process of buying a single bond, and rather focus on other complexities that comes with bond investing," said Daniel Botoff, global head of DCM syndicate at RBC Capital Markets. headtopics.com

The buy-side is even more diverse in terms of tech sophistication and appetite for process change, he added. DirectBooks is now working with BlackRock's Aladdin and StateStreet’s Charles River Development - two of the largest providers of order management systems (OMS) to other investors - to adopt new enhanced versions of application programming interfaces (API).

"Full integration will take time, not for lack of effort from the underwriters, as it needs to match processes from disparate systems within and among numerous market participants and ensure compliance and stability on the one single platform from very different markets and jurisdictions," said RBC's Botoff. headtopics.com

