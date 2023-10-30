Analysis-Three years after DirectBooks, US bond market still phoning it in

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - Wall Street's three-year effort to modernize the way billions of dollars of new corporate bonds are sold via phone, chat message or email, is making slow progress.

Changing an organization's behavior is difficult and takes sustained effort, said DirectBooks CEO Rich Kerschner."It has taken time and it probably will take more time before the full benefits of this system are realized."

DirectBooks, formed by nine of the largest global banks went online in November 2020 to overhaul the opaque practice of selling new investment-grade rated bonds - a process that can be fraught with errors. Interest in automation grew as desks struggled with corporate bond volumes that touched a record $1.78 trillion in 2020. headtopics.com

Sales teams at banks still reach out multiple times in a day through phones, Bloomberg chat messages or email to investors for their orders and amendments on every new bond offering throughout the course of a deal, said four syndicate banking sources.

An average four to five underwriters on any bond offering then communicate through IssueNet which aggregates and collates the orders secured from investors, said these sources. The technology meets"the growing demands of a sophisticated investor base that is looking to cut down the amount of time it spends on the process of buying a single bond, and rather focus on other complexities that comes with bond investing," said Daniel Botoff, global head of DCM syndicate at RBC Capital Markets. headtopics.com

Though DirectBooks has full functionality, widespread adoption is taking time because of structural hurdles - banks had different levels of tech spend, appetite for risk and speed of change, sophistication, prioritization, and tech dependencies, said Kerschner.

