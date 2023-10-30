Analysis-Russia's weaker hand undermines case for Power of Siberia 2 gas link to China

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWireMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is counting on a planned new pipeline to China as it seeks to make up for lost gas sales in Europe, but industry insiders see major risks around the project and question whether it will justify the huge costs.

China's President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing this month that he hoped the China-Mongolia-Russia gas pipeline will make substantive progress as soon as possible, yet nothing has been formally agreed between the two countries.

Moscow has not said how much the 2,600 km (1,616 miles) Power of Siberia-2 would cost or how it would be financed. Some analysts have put the cost at up to $13.6 billion. Russia, however, expects the price of its pipeline gas for China to steadily decline over the next few years, according to a government document, and be much lower than prices for sales to Europe - which before the war in Ukraine accounted for 80% of Russian gas exports. headtopics.com

Russia said in March that state gas giant Gazprom, which will operate Power of Siberia-2, was finalising contract terms with China's top oil and gas major CNPC. "Transportation costs for the Chinese side... will be approximately $270 per 1,000 cubic metres, therefore, if the Russian side does not provide price discounts, then the prospects for the construction of this gas pipeline until 2030 remain quite pessimistic," he wrote in a note this month.

