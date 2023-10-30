Analysis-Russia's weaker hand undermines case for Power of Siberia 2 gas link to China

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Gas pipelines are pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, facility of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia 1 project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, RussiaMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is counting on a planned new pipeline to China as it seeks to make up for lost gas sales in Europe, but industry insiders see major risks around the project and question whether it will justify the huge costs.
China's President Xi Jinping told Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing this month that he hoped the China-Mongolia-Russia gas pipeline will make substantive progress as soon as possible, yet nothing has been formally agreed between the two countries.
Moscow has not said how much the 2,600 km (1,616 miles) Power of Siberia-2 would cost or how it would be financed. Some analysts have put the cost at up to $13.6 billion. The Russian economy ministry has not responded to a request for comment on the document published last month. headtopics.com
Dmitry Kondratov from the Economics Institute at the Russian Academy of Science, said the project is also undermined by extra costs related to the need to transport gas across China to end-users once the gas reaches China.
Sergey Vakulenko, non-resident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the project might "leave Gazprom in the red after transportation costs". In February 2022, Beijing also agreed to buy gas from Russia's Sakhalin island, to be transported via a new pipeline across the Japan Sea to China's Heilongjiang province, reaching up to 10 bcm a year later this decade. headtopics.com