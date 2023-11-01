Analysis-Canada's Trudeau should 'trim the sails' on spending, economists say

However, debt servicing costs are nearing a critical 10% of revenue - a ceiling some economists say is needed in order not to burden future generations or risk cutting government programs. Those debt payments are likely to rise further after bond yields soared globally in recent weeks, they say.

The finance ministry, citing the International Monetary Fund, said the country has the lowest deficit and net debt-to-gross domestic product in the G7. Trudeau now faces his lowest poll numbers since taking power, but unlike 2015, deficit spending cannot provide relief for his declining popularity without complicating the Bank of Canada's (BoC's) efforts to quell inflation.

"It's going to be easier to get inflation down if monetary and fiscal policy are rowing in the same direction," Macklem said.The Trudeau government says it keeps its fiscal outlook anchored by putting the debt-to-GDP ratio on a downward path in the medium-term. There is scant room for additional expenditure if they want to meet this goal, especially since the economy appears to be in a shallow recession already, analysts say.

This year the government has continued to spend on initiatives including subsidies for the electric vehicle supply chain and tax exemptions on new rental apartment construction. If the opposition New Democrats continue supporting his minority government, Trudeau could stay in power for two more years until his term ends.

"If they proceed with things like pharmacare, or are much more aggressive on housing, credit rating agencies will start asking a lot of questions," said Robert Asselin, senior vice president of policy at the Business Council of Canada and a former finance ministry official.

