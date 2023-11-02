Analysis-Bruised Treasury bulls see glimmer of hope after Fed meeting, smaller issuance

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Treasury said it will slow the pace of increases in its longer-dated debt auctions in the next three months, at least temporarily assuaging concerns that investors will require higher yields to absorb an expected torrent of government debt.

Nevertheless, some are betting that risks have finally tilted towards the upside. Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10 year Treasury - which move inversely to prices - dropped 15 basis points on Wednesday to their lowest in two weeks after breaking above 5% for the first time in 16 years last month. U.S stocks jumped with the S&P up more than 1%.

McIntyre is bullish on longer-dated Treasuries but will wait for Friday’s payroll data to decide whether to add more exposure. Bond bulls argue investors should increase exposure to long-term securities partly because they could appreciate in price if an economic slowdown pushes the Fed to eventually cut rates.

The rise in Treasury yields has reached far beyond the bond market. The S&P 500 is down nearly 8% from its July high, as rising bond yields offer investment competition to equities while threatening to raise the cost of capital for companies. The index is up more than 10% year-to-date. Mortgage rates, which are guided by yields, rose to a more-than 23-year high in October.

The U.S. economy grew almost 5% in the third quarter, so far defying earlier predictions of a slowdown.Fed funds futures late on Wednesday indicated a 23% probability of a rate hike in December, down from a 29% probability on Tuesday. The Fed has already raised rates by 525 basis points since March last year.

