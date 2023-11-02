Analysis-Bruised Treasury bulls see glimmer of hope after Fed meeting, smaller issuance

Plenty of bond investors have been burned calling a bottom in a selloff that has taken Treasuries to the cusp of an unprecedented third straight year of losses. One potential near-term pitfall is Friday’s U.S. payrolls data, which could revive expectations of Fed hawkishness if they come in stronger than expected.

McIntyre is bullish on longer-dated Treasuries but will wait for Friday’s payroll data to decide whether to add more exposure. The rise in Treasury yields has reached far beyond the bond market. The S&P 500 is down nearly 8% from its July high, as rising bond yields offer investment competition to equities while threatening to raise the cost of capital for companies. The index is up more than 10% year-to-date. Mortgage rates, which are guided by yields, rose to a more-than 23-year high in October.

Powell said on Wednesday that it remained unclear whether overall financial conditions were yet restrictive enough to tame inflation, which is still far above the central bank's 2% target. "We've been achieving progress on inflation ... The question is, how long can that continue?," he said.

Noah Wise, a senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, warned against getting too bullish on bonds, as there was a “heightened risk” that 10-year Treasury yields could once again top 5% if the Fed feels it has to push back against a dovish narrative.

(Bloomberg) -- Costco Wholesale Corp.’s Richard Galanti, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of the warehouse club retailer since 1985, says he views the more than decade-long period of low interest rates in the US as an anomaly.

