Amnesty International Report Criticizes Police Violations of Indigenous Rights in Coastal GasLink Protests

A hereditary chief with a British Columbia First Nation at the centre of protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline says an Amnesty International report tells the truth about “police violations” of Indigenous rights when they removed and intimidated protesters. The report released Monday criticized the handling of the protests on Wet’suwet’en territory in central B.C. between 2019 and 2023, including multiple RCMP raids on protesters in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

It found that consultation on the project did not adhere to international human rights standards and violated the Wet’suwet’en Nation’s right of self-governance. The Amnesty report said the court injunction against blockades allowed for the “unlawful” surveillance and intimidation of protesters, as well as arbitrary arrests that violated individuals’ rights to free speech and peaceful assembl





