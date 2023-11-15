Amnesty International Criticizes UNESCO Over Evictions at Angkor Wat

The human rights group Amnesty International has criticized UNESCO and its World Heritage program for failing to challenge the Cambodian government's ongoing mass evictions at the famous Angkor Wat temple complex. The evictions violated international and national law, with little or no compensation provided to the affected families. The resettlement sites lack basic facilities. Amnesty International accused UNESCO of disregarding U.N. guidelines and failing to promote the right to housing.

