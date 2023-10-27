Amid early struggles, Jonathan Huberdeau believes turnaround coming

Jonathan Huberdeau’s second season hasn’t started much better than his first with the Calgary Flames.Through the same stretch this season, he’s got four points and is minus-nine.

After a summer spent regaining confidence and getting his swagger back, the hope was that Huberdeau would hit the ground running and look more like the player who put up 115 points for the Florida Panthers before theBut he also insisted there are differences between this season and the way he was feeling on the ice a year ago.

The Flames need Huberdeau to be productive. He’s in the first year of an eight-year, $84-million contract. That makes him the team’s highest-paid player and pretty much guarantees that he’s going to be a part of the organization’s plans for the foreseeable future. headtopics.com

All of that is totally fair, but the fact remains that Huberdeau carries a huge cap hit and is being paid to put up points. Huberdeau says he’s got his confidence back. The production isn’t there, but unlike last season, he feels his game is close to where it needs to be.

“I feel it’s not that far. I know offensively it hasn’t been great, but I’m working hard. I just need to work smarter. That’s my goal, and to find chemistry with my linemates, as well.”After the disappointing effort they put on the ice on Thursday night, the theme of the post-game media availabilities was that the Flames needed to work harder.The Flames skated and skated in a hard, long and physical practice. headtopics.com

