American Water Works beats third-quarter profit, revenue estimates

The company, which serves residential and industrial consumers in North America, reported a quarterly profit of $1.66 per share, compared with analysts' average estimates of $1.64, as per LSEG data.The New Jersey-based company said it has general rate cases in progress in five jurisdictions and an infrastructure surcharges case in one jurisdiction, reflecting a total annualized revenue request of $194 million.

Warm, dry weather during the quarter resulted in a favorable impact of 6 cents per share, the company said. American Water Works reaffirmed its full-year profit forecast of between $4.72 and $4.82 and established 2024 profit forecast of between $5.10 and $5.20 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $5.14.

Third-quarter revenue was up 7.85% at $1.17 billion, beating expectation of $1.14 billion, as per LSEG data.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: N.L. has a plan to explore and develop the 34 critical minerals found in its geologyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: N.L. has a plan to explore and develop the 34 critical minerals found in its geologyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Lloyds Said to Explore Sale of Scottish Widows Bulk AnnuitiesLloyds Banking Group Plc is working with investment banking advisers on the sale of some assets from its pension provider Scottish Widows, according to people familiar with the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

CTVTORONTO: City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceThe city staff will investigate the possibility of moving the proposed spa at Ontario Place to Exhibition Place.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: US and other countries explore future options for Gaza Strip after Hamas controlUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States and other countries are considering various possibilities for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control. Blinken mentioned that the current status quo cannot continue, and Israel does not want to govern Gaza. The focus is on finding an effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza, but alternative temporary arrangements involving other countries and international agencies are also being considered.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

STOREYSPUB: Toronto To Explore Converting Offices Into HousingHoward is a Staff Writer based in Vancouver. He was formerly the Deputy Editor of 604 Now, and has written about the media industry for OneZero and international politics for WhoWhatWhy.

Source: storeyspub | Read more ⮕