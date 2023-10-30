American Artist Creates Humorous Supernatural Comic Series 'Jean and Clark'

This American artist started writing short comics back in 2015, and in 2020, she created a series called 'Jean and Clark'. This comic's characters deal with daily life struggles as well as with supernatural beings creating humorous situations.

This is what the artist wrote about herself: 'I enjoy reading horror novels, watching Ghibli films, and Kingdom Hearts! My bestie and I host an LGBTQ Discord for artists.' So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this supernatural world and let us know in the comments which comic was your favorite! More info: Facebook | patreon.com | twitter.com | Instagram | webtoons.com | youtube.

Canada's Eventing Team Wins Gold at Pan American GamesCanada's eventing team secured a gold medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, guaranteeing their participation in the triathlon of equestrian in 2024. The team's success contributed to Canada's total of 98 medals at the games. They will now send full teams in both eventing and dressage to the Olympics in Paris. Read more ⮕

Canada's Equestrian Team Wins Gold Medal at Pan American GamesCanada's equestrian team wins the gold medal in team eventing at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, securing a spot in the triathlon of equestrian for the 2024 Olympics. Read more ⮕

American Johnson Dies in Freak Accident During Game in EnglandAn American player named Johnson tragically dies after a freak accident during a game in England. The details of the accident are unknown at this time. Read more ⮕

Measurement Error Causes Disqualification of Times in Pan American Games RaceThe Pan American Games in Santiago faced another setback as the times of a race were annulled due to a measuring problem. Athletes believe the distance they ran was about 3 kilometers shorter. Organizers blamed the Association of Pan American Athletics for the mistake. Read more ⮕

Measurement Error Causes Disqualification of Pan American Games Race TimesThe Pan American Games organizers have annulled the race times due to a measuring problem in Santiago's O'Higgins Park. Athletes believe the distance was about 3 kilometers shorter. The mistake adds to Santiago's woes in organizing the games. Read more ⮕

Measurement Error Causes Annulment of Times in Pan American Games RaceThe times of a race in the Pan American Games were annulled due to a measuring problem in Santiago's O'Higgins Park. Athletes believe the distance they ran was about 3 kilometers shorter. Organizers blame the Association of Pan American Athletics for the mistake. Read more ⮕