American Airlines called out for 'blocking off access' to rear exits on flight to Toronto

Lori Soler posted the photo and video of the exit seemingly blocked off with seatbelt harnesses on X and tagged American Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Transport Canada. "Do allow your crews to block off access to rear exits DURING flight so your FA’s can sit and chat? Seatbelt harnesses connected together," the passenger wrote with the hashtags #safetyfail, #clueless, and #infuriating.
According to Soler's post, they were on flight AA 2804 from Dallas to Toronto on October 29 when they witnessed this.allow your crews to block off access to rear exits DURING flight so your FA’s can sit and chat ? Seatbelt harnesses connected together. AA2804 DFW-YYZ, 29 Oct 2023.As of Wednesday, the post has garnered over 33,000 views. It sparked a heated debate in the replies about whether blocking off that area is warranted or not.
The galley is small enough no crew want nobody standing in their space, I am sure it’s not to avoid passengers too much galley yoga and group chat prevent crew from doing. There setups whoever did this should be fired. That is a serious risk to safety and is only because they don't want to be bothered with passengers."Seems against FAA code. Exits need to be accessible (passengers have to keep emergency exits accessible, after all)," replied one person.
Is that really a question for you? Rear exits were being blocked, not by a curtain, but by seatbelts rigged to separate passengers from the FAs. Seems against FAA code. Exits need be accessible (passengers have to keep emergency exits accessible, after all)."Thanks for allowing us to take a closer look, we'll share your photos with our inflight leadership team for an internal review," it reads.
