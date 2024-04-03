Amendments to Mobile Vending Program to Benefit Food Trucks in Downtown

Food trucks in downtown have faced difficulties in recent years due to high permit fees. Many vendors were unable to afford the $13,000 fee, causing them to leave the area. However, amendments are being made to the mobile vending program, making it easier for trucks to return downtown.

