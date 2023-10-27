Ambition, Side Hustles and the Perils of Overworking

Whether it’s because we’re pursuing our passions or trying to pay our ever-inflating bills, more people are working way beyond a traditional nine-to-five.Contrary to the many articles on over-employment that have been published since the start of the pandemic—with clickbait-y headlines that seem designed to inspire envy and outrage in equal parts—most of us aren’t working two full-time jobs. Many, however, are feeling burnt-out and overworked.

In his book, Stolzoff makes a case for the “good enough job,” suggesting that there is value in diversifying our identity beyond our work and what we do. Instead of striving for the idea of a dream or perfect job, it may be enough to find “a job that can support our life,” he says. “For many folks, work has come to replace the role that things like religion used to hold in the past, so people are looking to work not just for a paycheque but for purpose and meaning and community too.

Lisa enjoys the work that she does and has some flexibility, but she doesn’t get sick days or vacation days. “I’ve always had this scarcity mindset where I need to just always take on more work and more projects because I’m scared that if I get sick or have an unforeseen medical expense, I won’t be able to afford it,” she says. “I found myself feeling burnt-out just a few years into my career.” headtopics.com

Rezkalla, who completed her master’s degree while working full-time and doing freelance consulting on the side, says that she has “worked two to three jobs” for most of her life, both to stay afloat financially and to explore different interests. “I’d say yes to everything, and then I would burn out,” says Rezkalla. “I’d have a conversation with a friend, and they’d be like, ‘You need to let something go.’ I think I got burnt out once a quarter.

Earlier this year, Rezkalla finally quit her day job to work full-time as a career coach. It was tough for her to take the leap, even after two and a half years of freelancing in the role. But imagining what her new life would look like helped her recognize that she would be okay even if things didn’t work out as she hoped they would, and that pushed her to finally make the move. headtopics.com

