Amazon warehouse offers cancer screening to employees

When workers at an Amazon warehouse near Ottawa headed for the break room on a recent night, they were handed a card with an unusual invitation: an offer to be screened for cancer.

Anna Wilkinson, a general practitioner-oncologist at the Ottawa Hospital, and two of her colleagues were at the warehouse until midnight, hoping to connect employees with the new “super screener” they’ve hired to facilitate cancer screening for the growing number of Ottawa-area residents who don’t have a regular primary-care provider. “There were many, many people that we talked to there who didn’t have a family doctor,” Dr. Wilkinson said. “Far more people said they didn’t than did.” As the number of Canadians without a family doctor rises, preventive health services are at risk of falling by the waysid

