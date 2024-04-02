Amazon Pulls Plug on Cashierless System in U.S. Grocery Stores

Amazon has decided to discontinue its cashierless system in U.S. grocery stores. The system, known as Amazon Go, allowed customers to shop without the need for cashiers or checkout lines. However, the company faced challenges in scaling the technology and ensuring its accuracy.

As a result, Amazon has decided to focus on other areas of its business. The decision comes as a surprise to many, as the cashierless system was seen as a potential game-changer in the retail industry.

