Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos Full Fight Live Stream TODAY

Serrano vs Ramos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running orderAmanda Serrano will defend three of her four featherweight titles tonight on DAZN in a 12x3 (12 rounds, 3 minutes per) main event against Danila Ramos.

It is, in its way, “history-making,” and has been heavily promoted as such. Serrano’s WBA, IBF, and WBO belts will be on the line, though the WBC have opted not to sanction the fight, so Serrano’s full undisputed crown is not at stake.

There will be three more fights on the card, and John Hansen will have the live coverage for you starting from 8 pm ET, with updates in this stream:Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KO) vs Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Serrano’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titlesDamian Lescaille (5-0, 3 KO) vs Ray Barlow (7-3, 4 KO), welterweights, 10 roundsKrystal Rosado (1-0, 1 KO) vs Kata Pap (1-0, 1 KO), junior bantamweights, 4... headtopics.com

Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos hope to inspire change for women in their upcoming fight this Saturday. For the first time, a women’s unified championship bout will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds. It is a change Serrano has long wanted, as the reigning champion often advocated for equality in boxing.

“Danila Ramos may be my WBO mandatory challenger, but when we step in the ring, she will understand exactly why I am the undisputed featherweight champion,” said Serrano in a statement. “But this fight is about more than some belts. We have faced a long and hard battle, united as women, to achieve the same pay, respect, and recognition in boxing. headtopics.com

