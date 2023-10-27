Alta. pharmacists busy with vaccinations as cold and flu season begins

As winter approaches, respiratory illnesses like influenza and COVID-19 will become much more prevalent.

“It has to do with the seasonal changes. So the cold weather typically has benefits towards certain pathogens. We're also more indoors than outdoors,” Dr. Trushar Patel, an infectious disease expert and a Canada research chair, said.According to Igor Shaskin, pharmacist and owner of Stafford Pharmacy in Lethbridge, bookings for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines filled up quickly.

“People even coming in for a flu shot, not aware the new COVID shot is available. They still accept them when it's offered. It's been very, very busy and I’d say even greater demand than last year,” he said. headtopics.com

But the immunization process hasn’t been without its problems. Issues with suppliers left many pharmacies in Lethbridge without shipments of flu or COVID-19 vaccines for at least two days this week.“Some hiccups as far as supply to the distributors. As well as logistical problems getting it to us. Weather played a little bit a part of that over the last week. So we've had our supplies interrupted for the last two, three days,” said Shaskin.

While there may be some delays in getting a vaccine due to demand, experts are urging Albertans to be patient and to get their vaccinations when possible. "It not only helps us to build up our immunity but it also helps to protect our colleagues, our family, our loved ones. Especially the ones in the community who have weaker immune systems," said Patel.

