Alstom Charts Cost-Cutting Course to Slash €2 Billion in Debt

Alstom, a French multinational company, plans to cut costs in order to reduce its €2 billion debt. Reckitt, a British consumer goods company, appoints the former CEO of Sky as its new chair. UK house prices have fallen for the first time in 11 years, according to official data. Palo Alto's cybersecurity warning brings attention to its 87% rally. The US-China climate deal is expected to lead to a stronger outcome at COP28.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy acknowledges that the war will not be easy next year. Thailand is tightening its cannabis rules after the opening of 6,000 weed shops. Renault sets a sales goal of €10 billion for its EV business and considers an IPO. Ottawa extends the deadline for the underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are struggling financially and feel stressed about their personal finances. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts

The Rising Cost of Organized Sports for Kids: A discussion on the increasing expenses of organized sports for children and the pressure on parents to provide the best for their kids.

Concerns linger over cost, community engagement in proposed Quebec City-Toronto rail line: A faster rail line planned to span the corridor from Quebec City to Toronto could ease transportation woes, but lingering concerns related to the project include the ultimate price tag and the level of community engagement during development, according to transportation experts and senators.

Canada Pension Plan to Launch New Level in January: The Canada Pension Plan will launch a new level on Jan. 1 and – no surprise – it will cost Canadians more. The CPP has been getting a lot of attention because of the Alberta government's proposal to opt out and set up a parallel provincial plan, à la Quebec.

Albertans urged to remain part of Canada Pension Plan for protection against global economy: Albertans should remain part of the Canada Pension Plan because it will help protect them from an unpredictable global economy, the CPP Investment Board chief executive officer says, as the governing United Conservative Party continues to boost its case to exit the program.

