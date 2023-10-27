Alliance of 3 ethnic rebel groups carries out co-ordinated attacks in northeastern Myanmar

The Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, calling themselves the Three Brotherhood Alliance, said in a joint statement that they have begun "Operation 1027" in Myanmar's Shan state. The offensive could become a new major front in the strife-torn Southeast Asian nation.

The groups in the rebel alliance, like other minority groups living in border regions, have struggled for decades for greater autonomy from Myanmar's central government. The alliance's statement said its members are also "dedicated to eradicating the oppressive military dictatorship, a shared aspiration of the entire Myanmar population."

Media in Shan state reported the alliance forces had attacked military targets, checkpoints, toll gates and police stations, and that Chinshwehaw -- which hosts one of Myanmar's five official border trade crossings with China -- was seized by the MNDAA. It said the military responded with aerial bombardments and shelling and that many hundreds of civilians are fleeing to safer areas. headtopics.com

A Laukkaing township resident confirmed to The Associated Press that Chinshwehaw and border trade checkpoints were seized by MNDAA on Friday morning. He spoke on the condition of anonymity because he feared reprisals from the military and rebel groups.

A truck driver from Lashio, a key trading post, said the town's gates were closed after the rebel groups attacked a toll gate just outside of town. Road traffic was also stopped, said the truck driver, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears punishment from the authorities. headtopics.com

The crime rings are headed by ethnic Chinese, often in co-operation with local Myanmar warlords. In recent weeks the Chinese government has pushed a crackdown on these operations, and thousands of people involved have been repatriated to China.The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.

Read more:

CTVNews »

Myanmar army seeks to restore order as rebel alliance launches surprise attacksExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) Fights, Fight Cards, Videos, Pictures, Events and moreLegacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) has 3 upcoming event(s), with the next one to be held in Dobson Arena Vail, Colorado, United States. To date, Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) has held 170 events and presided over approximately 1,472 matches. Read more ⮕

Taiwan says Chinese carrier group crossed Bashi ChannelExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Microsoft’s Cloud Recovery Is Outshining Rivals Amazon, GoogleThe software maker’s business is likely getting a boost from an alliance with startup OpenAI Read more ⮕

Exclusive-Biden set to speak with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, sources sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Exclusive-Biden set to speak with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, sources sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕