Alleged human trafficker gets bail again after Halifax arrest on breach charges

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireHALIFAX, N.S. — A Halifax judge has granted bail again to a man awaiting trial on human trafficking charges after he was arrested Oct. 10 for allegedly violating his release conditions.

He was subsequently charged with human trafficking, receiving material benefit from human trafficking, procuring someone to provide sexual services for consideration, receiving material benefit from sexual services, advertising sexual services and breaching two recognizances from December 2001.

He was re-arrested Oct. 10 in Halifax and charged with two counts of breaching his house arrest conditions. Police allege the breaches were committed Sept. 12 in Bedford and Oct. 10 in Halifax.A bail hearing was held this week in provincial court. Judge Ann Marie Simmons heard evidence and arguments from Crown attorney Jillian Fage and defence lawyer Leslie Hogg on Tuesday and gave her decision Thursday. headtopics.com

Garinger will again be on house arrest at the Upper Musquodoboit address and must wear an electronic ankle bracelet. Garinger was also ordered to report to Halifax police by phone every Friday and have no contact with the complainant and another woman. He also cannot be within 25 metres of their homes, schools or workplaces.

Unlike the first bail order, there is no exception for regularly scheduled employment with a Bedford moving company between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

ATLANTIC ECONOMIC COUNCIL: Another challenging year for Atlantic Canada’s economy in 2024Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Conservatives challenging Nasdaq board diversity rule appeal to full 5th CircuitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

The Bomadils nominated for three Canadian Folk Music AwardsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Cobequid Wildlife Rehab Centre helping injured critters return homeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

July cyber-attack continues to delay tax bills for Kings County, N.S., property ownersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Amherst man, 22, man facing charges after Springhill stabbing that sent victim to Halifax hospitalExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕