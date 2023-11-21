Alleged Drunk Driver Walks Away from Serious Rollover Crash

Mounties say an alleged drunk driver is lucky to have walked away from a serious rollover crash in Langford over the weekend. A 22-year-old man managed to crawl out of the wreck with minor injuries. The driver was found to be over the legal limit for alcohol.
Drunk driver sentenced to 3 years in jail for crash that killed 2 UBC studentsPolice at the scene of a fatal collision on Northwest Marine Drive on the campus of the University of British Columbia on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021.
Crown, defence say drunk driver should serve 3 years after killing two UBC studentsRICHMOND, B.C. — A Crown attorney says a driver who was drunk when he killed two University of British Columbia students should serve three years in jail and be prohibited from driving for five years.
