Alleged Drunk Driver Walks Away from Serious Rollover Crash

Mounties say an alleged drunk driver is lucky to have walked away from a serious rollover crash in Langford over the weekend. A 22-year-old man managed to crawl out of the wreck with minor injuries. The driver was found to be over the legal limit for alcohol.





Drunk driver sentenced to 3 years in jail for crash that killed 2 UBC studentsPolice at the scene of a fatal collision on Northwest Marine Drive on the campus of the University of British Columbia on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021.

